Skip to main content
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan

Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan

Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.

Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.

America’s largest regulated crypto exchange, Coinbase, has announced that it will cease operations in Japan due to market conditions.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

“Our company has made the difficult decision to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of our business in the country,” Coinbase said.

The San Francisco-based firm said that customers can still withdraw funds from their accounts until February 16. The company is also offering customers the option of liquidating their crypto accounts to a Japanese bank account. The crypto holdings and fiat funds that have not been withdrawn by then will automatically be converted into Japanese yen, and moved to a guaranty account at Japan's Legal Affairs Bureau. Customers will then be required to work with the bureau directly to regain access to their funds.

Coinbase Japan said it will also halt the ability of customers to deposit funds into any Coinbase Japan accounts on January 20.

Coinbse share prices plummeted in 2022, with Armstrong receiving $4 million from selling his shares from November 2021 to January 2023. The senior leadership of Coinbase, including Armstrong, collectively received approximately $1.2 billion from stock sales since April 2021.

Despite having an opening-day sale price of $381 last April, the price of the Coinbase stock closed out at $35 last year, losing over 80% of its value.

AdobeStock_486294331_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_534927941_Editorial_Use_Only (1)
News

NFT-Facilitated Zoom Calls with Trump Are Now Worth Less Than $25

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_460911691_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto.com Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing FTX Collapse

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_205865912 (1)
Ethereum

North Korea's Lazarus Group Moves More than $60 Million from Harmony Bridge Hack

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_487720594_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Anthony Scaramucci Injects Cash Into New Crypto Project Run by Former FTX.US President

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_318557063
News

Can Hong Kong Regain Its Status As a Crypto Hub?

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_468272638
Bitcoin

Under New Law, El Salvador's Controversial Bitcoin Bonds Might Materialize

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_216597290
Ethereum

Game of Thrones' NFTs Widely Lampooned on Social Media

By Sabrina Toppa
AdobeStock_481443892_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Binance's Stablecoin Was Not Always Fully Backed, Report Says

By Sabrina Toppa