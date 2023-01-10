Coinbase Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing Financial Contagion and Market Turmoil

America’s largest crypto exchange is laying off nearly 20% of its staff, or 950 employees.

Coinbase announced on Tuesday that the company was making sacrifices to weather recent turmoil in crypto markets. The crypto exchange said this would save it nearly a quarter of its operating expenses moving forward.

Each employee will receive at least 14 weeks severance and health insurance.

"As we examined our 2023 scenarios, it became clear that we would need to reduce expenses to increase our chances of doing well in every scenario,” said Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong in a blog post.

The move follows on the heels of a similar layoff of 1,100 people by Coinbase last year.

“While it is always painful to part ways with our fellow colleagues, there was no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, without considering changes to headcount," Armstrong added.

The company is also discontinuing several projects, citing financial contagion across the crypto market as a major culprit. Armstrong also blamed “unscrupulous actors in the industry”, a thinly-veiled allusion to FTX, for the current crypto market downturn without disclosing Coinbase's investments in FTX, which include approximately 4 million Class A common shares. The company also invested in FTX US with 393,000 Series A preferred shares, alongside almost 930,000 Series B preferred shares of FTX's parent company, FTX Trading.

However, the company said that it would ultimately benefit from the current shake-out roiling the crypto industry, including the recent collapse of FTX.

"Coinbase is well-capitalized, and crypto isn't going anywhere. In fact, I believe recent events will ultimately end up benefiting Coinbase greatly (a large competitor failing, emerging regulatory clarity, etc.), and they validate our long term strategy," Armstrong wrote.

Earlier this month, the company also reached a $100 million settlement around its compliance program, which was accused by New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) of failing to properly prevent money laundering and institute customer background checks.

“Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance program that could keep pace with its growth. That failure exposed the Coinbase platform to potential criminal activity,” said New York DFS superintendent Adrienne Harris.

“We took NYDFS’s concerns seriously and have taken substantial measures to address these historical shortcomings,” Coinbase said.