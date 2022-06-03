Skip to main content
Coinbase Freezes Hiring After $430 Million in Losses

Coinbase Freezes Hiring After $430 Million in Losses

The news of Coinbase's employment reduction plans first surfaced last month.

The news of Coinbase's employment reduction plans first surfaced last month.

Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S., is pausing its hiring ahead of a crypto winter, highlighting the fact that it lost $430 million in the first quarter of the year.

As a a result, the crypto exchange wants to pursue "more stringent measures" in the hiring process, including by rescinding employment offers for employees who haven't started yet.

The news of Coinbase's employment reduction plans first surfaced last month as it withdrew offers from accepted employees. 

“Adapting quickly and acting now will help us to successfully navigate this macro environment and emerge even stronger, enabling further healthy growth and innovation,” Coinbase's Chief People Officer L.J. Brock said.

The news comes as rival exchange Gemini also announced layoffs, cutting 10% of its workforce after saying that it was impacted by “turbulent market conditions that are likely to persist for some time.” The company also shut down all of its physical offices and switched to remote work as another cost-saving measure.

Last week, crypto exchange Bitso in Latin America also fired 80 workers.

There has been a broader hiring freeze for crypto companies who have faced a bloodbath thanks to recent crypto market drops.

Despite the hiring freezes at crypto exchanges, other crypto companies have taken a more optimistic tone. This week, Fidelity said that it would increase its crypto trading-related staff. Additionally, valued at $32 billion, the second-largest crypto exchange FTX said it would add equities trading to its portfolio due to the current volatility in crypto markets and fears over a crypto winter.

coinbase logo
News

Coinbase Freezes Hiring After $430 Million in Losses

By Sabrina Toppa1 minute ago
JohnnyDeppJerryBruckheimerTomCruiseHWOFJune2013
News

Johnny Depp NFTs Increase in Popularity After Defamation Lawsuit

By Sabrina Toppa8 hours ago
AdobeStock_288396198_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

Prada Launches New Timecapsule NFT Collection

By Sabrina Toppa20 hours ago
saturday-night-live-elon-musk
News

Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Have Spat Over Twitter Bot Reporting Crypto Scams

By Sabrina ToppaJun 1, 2022
AdobeStock_430001330
Ethereum

More People Are Falling Prey to Scams and 'Wash Trading' in the NFT Space

By Sabrina ToppaJun 1, 2022
AdobeStock_445205355
News

Portugal Votes Down Bill to Impose Crypto Taxes

By Sabrina ToppaMay 31, 2022
AdobeStock_485028185
Bitcoin

Central African Republic's Crypto Hub Is 'Physically Impossible' for World Bank to Support

By Sabrina ToppaMay 31, 2022
AdobeStock_204722002
News

Netherlands Official: Crypto Derivatives Face Manipulation and 'Criminal Activity'

By Sabrina ToppaMay 30, 2022
AdobeStock_395856042
News

Panama's President: 'I Will Not Sign' Crypto Bill Unless Anti-Money Laundering Measures Are Addressed

By Sabrina ToppaMay 30, 2022