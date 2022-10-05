'The Good, Bad and Ugly': Film Looks at CEO Brian Armstrong's Creation of Coinbase

This Friday, Amazon Prime will unveil a new documentary – Coin: A Founder’s Story – charting Coinbase’s ascent to America’s largest crypto exchange, as well as the backstory of how the company was built by CEO Brian Armstrong. Directed by Greg Kohs, the film offers an almost hagiographic look at the Coinbase founder, who evangelizes on the merits of crypto's decentralization and says the film will be a vehicle for advancing "the cause of cryptocurrency."

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.







Armstrong's impetus for commissioning the film was to "demystify crypto" and the process of founding a tech startup. The CEO hopes people will watch the film and start their own companies.

"The world tends to either vilify founders or put them on a pedestal," Armstrong said. "Neither is true. They're just regular people trying to make something that people want. And everyone working in crypto believes it can create a more fair, free, and global financial system."

Armstrong said the director was given free reign and "unprecedented access" inside the company's highs and lows over the past three years, showing how the company went public and listed on the stock market. The film, Armstrong said, will look at "the good, the bad, and the ugly."

Expect crypto star-studded appearances from Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, and crypto enthusiast Michael Saylor, along with others.

However, there is one issue that is being swept to the side by the film: Armstrong has branded it as a documentary, even though Coinbase commissioned it, setting off clear conflict-of-interest and bias concerns.

The film will also stream on YouTube and iTunes.

This summer, Coinbase also released the first part of a widely-panned three-part interactive film featuring the Bored Ape Yacht Club called The Degen Triology.