Coinbase Card Users Can Now Spend Crypto With Apple and Google Pay

Coinbase Card users will be able to spend crypto at Apple and Google Pay locations.

Coinbase has announced that it has integrated the Visa Coinbase Card with both Apple and Google pay.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



The Coinbase Card can now be added to both of the payment services, allowing crypto to be used at any location that accepts Apple or Google pay. The feature makes it easier to spend crypto for real-world items.

"You can now use your Coinbase Card with Apple Pay and Google Pay to make it even easier to spend crypto¹ at home and on the go," said Coinbase's blog.

While the Coinbase Card is already out, many are still on the waitlist for applications. Coinbase said that it plans to invite more people off the waitlist for applications starting this week in a broader rollout.

Coinbase also said that users that have finished the application process will not even need to wait for their cards to arrive. As soon as a customer has been approved they can add them to Apple and Google Pay and start spending.

The Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card that can give up to 4% in crypto rewards while shopping. The rewards can depend on the crypto being spent. Purchases with Bitcoin can earn as little as 1% while other cryptos like Stellar Lumens can earn 4%.

The Coinbase Card automatically converts the cryptocurrency of choice to U.S. dollars upon purchase. While merchants to not directly accept cryptocurrencies, users of the card can still make use of their cryptos while shopping.

This story is developing.