    • October 19, 2021
    Coinbase Becomes Official Sponsor of the NBA
    Coinbase Becomes Official Sponsor of the NBA

    Coinbase will now have brand access to the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball.
    Coinbase has announced that it has become the official sponsor of the NBA.

    The Coinbase deal is the first crypto-related sponsorship for the NBA and gives the Coinbase brand access to the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball. 

    The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. In the last year that has been a massive surge in money from the crypto industry put towards brand partnerships. 

    One of the most aggressive of these crypto companies has been the FTX exchange. Over the course of the year, FTX has formed partnerships with the Mercedes F1 Team, Steph Curry, the MLB and the Miami Heat. 

    FTX's partnership with the Heat even saw the renaming of the team's arena to FTX Arena. 

    The sponsorship deal between Coinbase and the NBA represents a continued pursuit by the crypto industry in its marketing. 

    The chief marketing officer of Coinbase, Kate Rouch, said the company was proud to become Leagues’ official cryptocurrency partner and that they would begin making interactive ways for fans to engage with the NBA and other leagues.

    “The freedom to participate and benefit from the things you believe in is at the heart of Coinbase’s mission. Nobody believes this more than NBA and WNBA fans. We’re proud to become the Leagues’ official cryptocurrency partner,” said Rouch. 

    “As part of the partnership, we will create interactive experiences to engage with the NBA and WNBA’s incredible community and athletes around the world.”

