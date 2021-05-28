TheStreet home
Circle Now Considering SPAC Deal in a Move To Go Public

If Circle were to go forward with the deal, the company would be the second cryptocurrency business to go public after Coinbase
Circle, the payments company that created the USDC stablecoin, may now be looking to go public via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) deal, according to sources that spoke with The Block Crypto. 

In a new round of funding, Circle raised $440 million in new capital. The funding came from Fidelity, FTX, Valor Capital Group, Digital Currency Group and others. Circle is reportedly looking for a valuation of $4 billion.

In 2018 the company raised $110 million valuing the Circle at $3 billion. Later in 2020, a round led by Digital Currency Group added another $25 million. 

Should Circle go public with a SPAC deal it will join Coinbase as the second cryptocurrency company to go public in the U.S. Other crypto-companies that have hinted at such a move include Kraken, Gemini, BlockFi and more.

