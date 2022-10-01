Skip to main content
CFTC Goes After Digitex Crypto Exchange In Lawsuit

The company has "never been registered with the Commission in any capacity."

On Friday, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission went after crypto exchange Digitex and its founder Adam Todd in a lawsuit, claiming that it has “never been registered with the Commission in any capacity.”

The move saw the price of DGTX slide by 12%, with the coin now trading at zero, after the CFTC alleged the company was operating illegally and accused the founder of price manipulation of Digitex's native token.

Recently, the CFTC  alsomade a $250,000 settlement against the creators behind bZerox and bZx for "illegally offering leveraged and margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets; engaging in activities only registered futures commission merchants (FCM) can perform; and failing to adopt a customer identification program as part of a Bank Secrecy Act compliance program, as required of FCMs."

