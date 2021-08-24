CEO of Crypto Firm CMT Digital of Chicago Stepping Down

The next step for Colleen Sullivan, who built out a robust business that includes a blockchain VC arm and a crypto trading operation, isn't known.

The co-founder and CEO of crypto investing firm CMT Digital is leaving her post, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Colleen Sullivan's next step isn't known, and it's not yet clear who will assume her responsibilities. The firm did not reply to a request for comment.

The Chicago-based CMT Digital, an affiliate of CMT Group, operates early-stage blockchain venture-capital funds, maintains an in-house crypto proprietary trading desk and also maintains a foothold in the lobbying sector for cryptocurrencies in the U.S. The firm also provides market-making functions for crypto and crypto derivatives markets.

Sullivan is also a partner at parent company CMT Group, which runs a proprietary trading business and trades a wide assortment of alternative assets. The Chicago-based Sullivan additionally holds the title of director for Silvergate Bank, which is engaged in a range of projects in the blockchain sector.

"This is a big loss for CMT," one source said, adding that Sullivan was presumably leaving to pursue a new blue-chip opportunity.

CMT Group started exploring cryptocurrencies in 2013 and made an initial investment in Bitcoin in 2016. Sullivan helped form CMT Digital in 2017. She led the push for CMT Digital to assist in forming the DeFi Alliance in 2020.

Sullivan has scaled the business into an operation that employs more than 20 professionals. Its VC portfolio has stakes in at least 36 portfolio company's, according to the firm's website.

Sullivan led the push for CMT to back crypto companies including Abra, Blockfi, Bloq, Coinme, Circle, Compass Mining, Silvergate Capital, Dapper Labs, FalxonX, Grayscale Investments

Prior to starting up CMT Digital, Sullivan worked as a lawyer with a heavy presence in the alternative investments sectors, most recently as managing member of Sullivan Wolf Kailus of Chicago.