Central Bank of Tanzania Working on President's Request for Crypto Adoption

Could Tanzania be the first country in Africa to adopt cryptocurrencies?

A source for the Central Bank of Tanzania has reported to Reuters that it is now working on the adoption of cryptocurrency, per the request of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"The bank is working on directives given," said an anonymous source about the President's call to begin working on cryptocurrencies.

The President asked the central bank to begin looking at cryptocurrency and blockchain tech in mid-June.

"In the financial sector, we have witnessed the emergence of blockchain technology or cryptocurrency," said President Hassan. "Many countries in the world have not accepted or started using these currencies. However, I would like to advise the central bank to start working on those issues. Just be prepared."

President Hassan's request to the country's central bank came only a few weeks after El Salvador announced its intentions to make Bitcoin legal tender in its country.

President Hassan's move to begin using crypto is a reversal of the country's stance toward the asset class. In 2019 the country had banned cryptocurrency.

The Chair of the Tanzania Bankers' Association, Abdulmajid Nsekela, has encouraged the President's push and said that regulators don't want to be caught off guard by innovations.

"The most challenging element for regulators is to be caught by surprise by innovations. Gradual preparations would help the central bank assess the risks and come up with ways of addressing them in advance."

This story is developing.