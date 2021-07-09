TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Added 255,478 Shares of Coinbase on Yesterday's Dip

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Added 255,478 Shares of Coinbase on Yesterday's Dip

Ark used its ARKK and ARKW ETFs to acquire the additional shares, boosting the weightings toward Coinbase in both funds.
Author:
Publish date:
Ark used its ARKK and ARKW ETFs to acquire the additional shares, boosting the weightings toward Coinbase in both funds.

Ark Invest used the low prices during yesterday's slump to acquire an additional 255,478 shares of Coinbase (COIN) between its two ETFs, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation ETF (ARKW). The purchases of these shares were found via a subscription to the company's daily trade information.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

This purchase comes just over two weeks after news broke that Ark Invest had added 214,718 shares of Coinbase between ARKK and ARKW. This time the company has purchased even more, showing full confidence of a rebound.

The increase in holdings has boosted the ARKK Coinbase holdings from 3.6 million shares to over 3.8 million, while ARKW's Coinbase holdings increased from over 870,000 shares to over 900,000.

Coinbase now comprises 4.07% of the ARKK ETF holdings, up from 3.85% and it now makes up 3.76% of the ARKW ETF, up from 3.62%.

ark coinbase purchases

This story is still developing.

cathie wood
News

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Added 255,478 Shares of Coinbase on Yesterday's Dip

Binance-Logo
News

U.K. Banks Start Blocking Payments to Binance, Angering Some Clients

cirlce logo
News

Crypto Payments Firm Circle To Go Public via SPAC

andre-francois-mckenzie-Q4W8GjjKjuw-unsplash
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Is Up 20% From Its Recent Bottom, Is $100k Still in Play?

Ari-Glass-1
News

$1b+ Boothbay Has Been Running Crypto Strategies Since 2013

laptop-security-silvergate-bank
News

Elliptic, Crypto Compliance Firm, Latest Partnership for Silvergate Bank

axie
DeFi

Axie Infinity Nears $100m Weekly Sales in NFT Domination

alexsalkinov
DeFi

NFTs Have 'Unexpectedly Gone Mainstream': Rarible Founder Eyes Q4 Boom

bitcoin-miner-hive-blockchain-nasdaq
Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum Mining Company Hive Blockchain (HVBT) Now Trading On Nasdaq