Carole Baskin of Tiger King Launched a Cryptocurrency

Her new crypto "purr-ency," as she calls it, will soon have its own "cat metaverse."

The reality show Tiger King launched on Netflix in late March of last year, right when everyone was home due to the pandemic. Names like Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin became nearly household names in a matter of weeks.

Now, Joe Exotic is in prison for attempting to have Carole Baskin murdered. And Baskin? She's launching her own cryptocurrency called $CAT. Baskin explained in a press release that the currency is more of a fan token.

$CAT “is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats. Future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats … and NFTs, which are launching in about two weeks,” said Baskin.

Baskin's coin is now listed on Rally.io. Baskin further commented on her reasoning for the move, saying she is concerned about the increasing amount of US dollars.

“I’m investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up. I like the idea of putting the power of money in the hands of the people, rather than banks and governments.”

Big Cat Rescue and Baskin plan to launch NFTs in about two weeks. The site's statement said it had interesting ideas for holders of the coin, including live walkabouts with the cats and conversations with Carole Baskin, discounts on merchandise and other activities.

Holding the coin can also grant access to its Clubhouse rooms and private chats on telegram and other platforms.

