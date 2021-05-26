Cryptocurrency Is Here To Stay: Carl Icahn

At the age of 83, the famous investor says he believes in cryptocurrency but doesn't own any yet.

In an interview with Bloomberg the famous businessman and investor, Carl Icahn, said that he believes investors are concerned about inflation and that cryptocurrency is here to stay.

Regarding inflation, Icahn said that investors are growing concerned about the number of dollars flowing into the system and higher inflation.

"A natural manifestation of the tremendous amount of dollars flooding our economic system is that investors start to get concerned about the value of our currency, and this concern will increase if higher inflation continues," said Icahn.

He continued, saying that the result of such inflation is the creation of cryptocurrencies and their use as a store of value.

"As a result of this (inflation), a phenomenon such as cryptocurrency exists. Much of the cryptocurrency issued today will not survive, but we believe cryptocurrency in one form or another might be here to stay. To be clear, we have never bought any cryptocurrency, but we are studying it."

This story is developing.