Budweiser Launching Major NFT Strategy With Gary Vee at Helm

ABInBev’s Budweiser is shifting significant resources toward its NFT strategy, hiring viral marketer Gary Vaynerchuk to lead its plans, the man more commonly known as “Gary Vee” told Crypto Investor.

The company expects this will be a significant part of its business strategy in the coming decade.

Newly launched VaynerNFT, the latest marketing engine from Vaynerchuk, announced today Budweiser would be its inaugural client. Vaynerchuk believes NFTs are on the cusp of mass adoption.

“I think once people actually understand NFTs as big brands, it's going to make them reassess every asset they have: Their sponsorships, their spokespeople, their real estate holdings, their access to events,” he said in an interview. “This is going to create a substantial audit of ‘what do we have? And how do we tokenize it.’”

It’s a lofty statement, to be sure. But Budweiser is buying in.

“People spend more money on Budweiser than any beer brand in the world, so we’ve got incredible reach” said Richard Oppy, head of global brands for AB InBev. “And our dream here is really — we want to get Budweiser into as many NFT wallets as we can around the world.”

And Budweiser has something very few brands can compete with: Access.

Oppy said much of Budweiser’s early NFT strategy will likely center around offering fan experiences as part of their NFTs. He noted Budweiser has connections to sporting events like the Super Bowl, nightclubs and bars around the world, celebrities and more.

Oppy said Budweiser’s initial offerings, planned for later this year, will likely leverage those connections.

“Imagine having an NFT where you can go to any Budweiser brewery around the world to get fresh beer, and it was free,” he said.

Oppy said Budweiser isn’t targeting the existing crypto market with its strategy.

“We see this as a big opportunity to build a community around Budweiser around the globe,” he said. “I think our role as a big brand that’s trusted globally … is to help drive participation into the NFT space.”

Vaynerchuk said he’s most excited by what this could mean for companies trying to monitor the effectiveness of their brand strategy. In the blockchain, there’s no hiding.

“The part that I love is accountability and the truth, and the kind of transparency of what NFT projects are,” he said. “That's what's so amazing about this technology. So there's going to be no sugarcoating, there's going to be no kind of fluff. It's going to be ‘was that good use of our time and money? Or was it not?’”