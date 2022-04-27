Skip to main content
Brazilian Senate Greenlights 'Bitcoin Law'

Brazilian Senate Greenlights 'Bitcoin Law'

Brazilians earned $2.56 billion from cryptocurrency in 2021.

Brazilians earned $2.56 billion from cryptocurrency in 2021.

This week, Brazil's Senate approved a bill on cryptocurrencies during a plenary session, paving the way for official regulation of crypto in the world's ninth-largest economy.

The bill needs approval from the Chamber of Deputies before it can be signed into law by President Jair Bolsonaro. This likely will not occur until later this year.

First introduced in 2015, the bill allows Brazil's executive branch to create rules on virtual assets. The bill still needs to decide if Brazil's central bank, Securities and Exchange Commission, or a brand-new body will regulate the industry.

Observers point out that if the bill moves ahead, the Brazilian economy will be the largest in Latin America offering a regulatory framework for virtual assets. Although El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender last year and Cuba regulates cryptocurrency as a payment method, the size of Brazil's population and economy will place it among the top countries adopting regulation for crypto.

According to Chainalysis, Brazilians earned $2.56 billion from cryptocurrency in 2021.

The country is also embracing crypto mining by offering a tax exemption for importing ASIC mining rigs into Brazil. 

Maracanã_2014_g
News

Brazilian Senate Greenlights 'Bitcoin Law'

By Sabrina Toppa1 minute ago
TechCrunch_Disrupt_NY_2016_-_Day_2_(26841509412)_(2)
News

Robinhood Shares Plummet As 9% of Workforce Fired

By Sabrina Toppa12 minutes ago
AdobeStock_308986381
Bitcoin

Fort Worth, Texas Becomes First City to Mine Bitcoin in the U.S.

By Sabrina Toppa1 hour ago
AdobeStock_466015570_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Facebook's Parent Company to Unveil a Metaverse-Themed Shop in May

By Sabrina Toppa20 hours ago
AdobeStock_181689502
News

New York to Decide on Whether to Ban Proof-of-Work Crypto Mining Over Environmental Concerns

By Sabrina Toppa20 hours ago
saturday-night-live-elon-musk
News

Elon Musk's Acquisition of Twitter Sends Crypto Community into Frenzy

By Sabrina Toppa21 hours ago
AdobeStock_214469964
News

Binance Denies Giving Russian Authorities Data on Users

By Sabrina ToppaApr 25, 2022
AdobeStock_183025419
News

Compulsive Crypto Addicts Turn to Crypto Rehab

By Sabrina ToppaApr 25, 2022
AdobeStock_84352305
News

Why Argentina Is Increasingly Adopting Crypto

By Sabrina ToppaApr 25, 2022