Skip to main content
Brazilian Bill to Legalize Crypto as a Payment Method and Ban Judiciary from Accessing Users' Private Keys

Brazilian Bill to Legalize Crypto as a Payment Method and Ban Judiciary from Accessing Users' Private Keys

The bill does not confer legal tender status on cryptocurrency.

The bill does not confer legal tender status on cryptocurrency.

This month, the South American country of Brazil unveiled a legislative bill that would allow cryptocurrency to be used as a payment method and prevent users' private keys to be used by the country's judiciary.

The proposed bill was introduced by Brazil's Federal Deputy Paulo Martins and awaits discussion in the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil's legislature. After this, the country's Senate needs to approve the proposed bill before it is signed into law by the president, although observers expect this to be a protracted, multi-year process.

Although the bill does not confer legal tender status on cryptocurrency, it would enable a virtual asset to be used "as a financial asset, means of exchange or payment, or instrument of access to goods and services or investment.” The bill also allows cryptocurrencies to finance debt if the "offering or forced constriction of crypto assets.”

Currently, only El Salvador and the Central African Republic recognize Bitcoin as legal tender.

Notably, the change to Article 835 of Brazil's Civil Procedure Code would enable the judiciary to suspend or freeze crypto wallets of debt-ridden users on decentralized virtual asset exchanges and ban the courts from gaining access to users' private crypto keys — a key provision that upholds the privacy of users.

“In the event that the debtor’s assets are not located, the creditor may request the competent court to issue an ex officio, by electronic means, to the intermediaries involved in operations with crypto-assets, so that assets corresponding to the amount executed are blocked,” the proposed law states. 

AdobeStock_270600456
News

Brazilian Bill to Legalize Crypto as a Payment Method and Ban Judiciary from Accessing Users' Private Keys

By Sabrina Toppajust now
bitcoin-dollar-crypto-lending
News

Binance and FTX Continue to Hire Despite Employment Freezes at Crypto Firms

By Sabrina Toppa31 minutes ago
AdobeStock_408941488 (1)
News

New Bipartisan Crypto Bill Would Give More Power to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to Regulate Crypto

By Sabrina ToppaJun 7, 2022
TheWeeknd_Binance_wide .com 1600x900
News

Binance Sponsors The Weeknd’s Upcoming World Tour

By Sabrina ToppaJun 7, 2022
Toy figures hold mining equipment in front of physical bitcoin.
Bitcoin

New York Approves Moratorium on Bitcoin Mining

By Sabrina ToppaJun 6, 2022
binance logo
News

Report: Binance Allowed At Least $2.4 Billion in Money Laundering

By Sabrina ToppaJun 6, 2022
nfts-recur-chain-agnostic
Ethereum

U.S. Brings First Insider Trading Case of NFTs Against Former OpenSea Employee

By Sabrina ToppaJun 6, 2022
coinbase logo
News

Coinbase Freezes Hiring After $430 Million in Losses

By Sabrina ToppaJun 3, 2022
JohnnyDeppJerryBruckheimerTomCruiseHWOFJune2013
News

Johnny Depp NFTs Increase in Popularity After Defamation Lawsuit

By Sabrina ToppaJun 3, 2022