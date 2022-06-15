Brazilian Bill to Legalize Crypto as a Payment Method and Ban Judiciary from Accessing Users' Private Keys

This month, the South American country of Brazil unveiled a legislative bill that would allow cryptocurrency to be used as a payment method and prevent users' private keys to be used by the country's judiciary.

The proposed bill was introduced by Brazil's Federal Deputy Paulo Martins and awaits discussion in the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil's legislature. After this, the country's Senate needs to approve the proposed bill before it is signed into law by the president, although observers expect this to be a protracted, multi-year process.

Although the bill does not confer legal tender status on cryptocurrency, it would enable a virtual asset to be used "as a financial asset, means of exchange or payment, or instrument of access to goods and services or investment.” The bill also allows cryptocurrencies to finance debt if the "offering or forced constriction of crypto assets.”

Currently, only El Salvador and the Central African Republic recognize Bitcoin as legal tender.

Notably, the change to Article 835 of Brazil's Civil Procedure Code would enable the judiciary to suspend or freeze crypto wallets of debt-ridden users on decentralized virtual asset exchanges and ban the courts from gaining access to users' private crypto keys — a key provision that upholds the privacy of users.



“In the event that the debtor’s assets are not located, the creditor may request the competent court to issue an ex officio, by electronic means, to the intermediaries involved in operations with crypto-assets, so that assets corresponding to the amount executed are blocked,” the proposed law states.