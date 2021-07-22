TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
BlockFi Accused of Selling Securities by Alabama Regulators

BlockFi Accused of Selling Securities by Alabama Regulators

Alabama has issued a show cause order, requiring BlockFi to explain and justify its interest accounts to the state.
Author:
Publish date:
Alabama has issued a show cause order, requiring BlockFi to explain and justify its interest accounts to the state.

Two days ago the New Jersey Bureau of Securities issued a cease and desist order to stop allowing new clients from New Jersey, alleging that BlockFi has been offering securities to its clients. 

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

The Bureau said that BlockFi "has been, at least in part, funding its lending operations and proprietary trading through the sale of unregistered securities in the form of cryptocurrency interest-earning accounts." 

Now, regulators from Alabama have issued a show cause order, requiring BlockFi to justify and explain its interest accounts to the regulator. The order gives BlockFi 28 days "to show cause why they should not be directed to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities in Alabama."

The state's order claims that BlockFi has partially funded its cryptocurrency lending operations with the sale of cryptocurrencies, which it believes to be unregistered securities.

The SEC provides a long definition for a security as to cover all the possible forms they can come in, but put simply, a security is an asset that provides ownership in an entity. 

This comes in a plethora of forms, but assets such as precious metals, art, rare coins or diamonds are not considered securities.

Given the nature of something like Bitcoin, it's hard to imagine the possession of such a 'coin' represents any ownership in an entity. Regardless, the states of New Jersey and Alabama believe this to be the case. 

This story is developing. 

BlockFi_Logo_2020_BlockFi-2020-Full-Color-1200x628
News

BlockFi Accused of Selling Securities by Alabama Regulators

gbtc-exposure-q2-promo-size
Bitcoin

Chart: Tracking GBTC Exposure As Q2 Disclosures Trickle In

saturday-night-live-elon-musk
Bitcoin

Elon Musk Confirms That SpaceX Holds Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Likely Accept Bitcoin Again

maple-finance-daniel-kim-head-of-capital-markets
DeFi

The Goal: $2 Billion In Crypto Loans, Says New Maple Finance Exec

executium-9pCV2MB65y8-unsplash
News

Goldman Sachs Survey: Nearly Half of Family Office Clients Are Interested in Crypto

Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale's CEO
DeFi

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein: DeFi Fund Offers Exposure To Evolving Space

cathie wood
Bitcoin

ARK Bought 876,157 Shares of COIN and 450,224 Shares of GBTC in July

nick-chong-0bO235Rhqec-unsplash
DeFi

NFT Creators Are Tiring of Ethereum Network Woes

bitcoin-accepted-here
Bitcoin

Where To Spend Bitcoin: A List of All the Places You Can Use the Crypto