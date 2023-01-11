Skip to main content
Binance's Stablecoin Was Not Always Fully Backed, Report Says

"[The process] has not always been flawless, which may have resulted in operational delays in the past."

On Tuesday, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, disclosed major flaws in how it historically managed reserves of its BUSD stablecoin, leaving it facing at least $1 billion in undercollaterization on at least three occasions, according to Bloomberg.

Binance's regulated token BUSD, issued by Paxos, theoretically has a 1-to-1 peg to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar, making it fully collateralized. But BUSD running on the Binance Smart Chain, which is Binance's proprietary blockchain network, is not regulated the same way.

The company has often said that the BUSD running on the Binance Smart Chain was fully collateralized through Paxos-overseen BUSD.

According to the Bloomberg, however, from 2020 to 2021, Binance-Peg BUSD was not always pegged to anything and very often undercollaterized.

“The process of maintaining the peg involves many teams and has not always been flawless, which may have resulted in operational delays in the past,” a Binance official told Bloomberg.

The crypto exchange has since addressed these flaws and applied a remedy to stop the operational delays. “Recently, the process has been much improved with enhanced discrepancy checks to ensure it’s always 1-1 pegged,” a Binance official said.

However, it is not clear when Binance rectified the issue or the length of time BUSD remained undercollateralized. The company said that this never impacted customer redemptions, and says BUSD is now fully backed.

