Binance Sponsors The Weeknd’s Upcoming World Tour

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is sponsoring musician The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour, making the tour the first using Web3 technology to deliver a new fan experience.

Binance and The Weeknd are also collaborating on a joint NFT collection helping alleviate global hunger through The Weeknd's XO Humanitarian Fund, designed to address hunger around the world. Five percent of all NFT sales will go toward the fund.

“Binance is all about the community, about people, about inclusion. I was impressed by their focus on users and innovative edge,” said The Weeknd. “It made perfect sense to work together and I can’t wait for fans to experience crypto within a creative avenue while supporting a good cause. There are so many possibilities with crypto and I think this is just the beginning.”

“We are excited to be an exclusive crypto partner of The Weeknd’s tour, giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue,” added Binance co-founder Yi He. “Crypto is community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back, through a mainstream platform.”

The Weeknd is a a United Nations World Food Program Global Goodwill Ambassador and his tour starts on July 8.

