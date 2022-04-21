Skip to main content
Binance Removes Emoji Resembling Swastika After Twitter Uproar

"Well, that was obviously really embarrassing," Binance said.

On Wednesday, Binance — the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by daily trading volume — revealed a new emoji on Twitter that looked curiously like a swastika. Twitter users were quick to notice the resemblance of the two symbols, which Binance ironically unveiled on April 20, Adolf Hitler's birthday.

The ensuing uproar on social media caused the popular crypto exchange to remove the seemingly offensive symbol and issue an apology after a cascade of criticism, some mocking and humorous, appeared from users:

Although Binance — which is based in the Cayman Islands after relocating from China — likely took the emblem from Buddhist or Hindu religious traditions, which link the emblem to Buddha's footprints and the four Vedas of Hinduism, the symbol alienated a significant enough group of Twitter users to warrant deletion.

Currently, the official Binance account and that of CEO Changpeng Zhao, one of the world's richest people, no longer have any posts uploading the emoji resembling a swastika. Binance acknowledged the embarrassment the emoji caused, and said it was urgently tweaking the design:

It remains to be seen what the next logo will look like.

