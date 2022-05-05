Skip to main content
Binance Joins Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Bid with $500 Million Investment

Twitter share prices jumped more than 2% following the news.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has signed on as an equity investor in Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid of Twitter, pouring $500 million to support the effort. This will be buttressed by an additional $800 million from venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and $316 million from investment firm Fidelity.

In total, 19 companies have committed approximately $7.1 billion to assist Musk in his quest to take over the popular microblogging site. 

But the Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao was humble about the half-billion dollar offering for Twitter, labeling it only "a small contribution to the cause" on the social media platform:

Twitter share prices jumped more than 2% following the news, reaching $50.12.  Meanwhile, the crypto exchange's popular stablecoin — the Binance Coin — reached $414 from a previous price of $399 after Binance's announcement.

