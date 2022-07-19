Binance Gets $3 Million Fine for Not Being Registered in the Netherlands

This week, Dutch regulators announced that they had slapped Binance — the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume — with a hefty 3.3 million-euro penalty for failing to get approvals to operate the exchange legally in the Netherlands.

Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.



The fine was levied in April after the central bank of the Netherlands (DNB) conducted an investigation into the company's lack of registration. According to the country's Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act, companies are required to register with the DNB, but Binance violated these rules starting in May 2020, when the country made it mandatory to register, until December 2021, when the country ended its investigation.



“DNB, therefore, considers these violations to be very serious,” the bank said.

The crypto exchange, however, objected to the fine last month.

"The fine was imposed because Binance offered crypto services in the Netherlands without a legally required registration with DNB. That's prohibited," the bank said, noting that it had nevertheless reduced its fine by 5% due to the fact that the company has been "relatively transparent about its business operations" since then, and has a registration underway with the Dutch regulators.

The company has a $13.7 billion in global daily trading volume, but the regulators said that Binance was able to operate tax-free due to its unwillingness to subject itself to the country's rules: "Binance has enjoyed a competitive advantage because it has not paid any levies to DNB and has not had to incur other costs in connection with ongoing supervision by DNB," the bank pointed out.

The company also could not submit suspicious or unusual transactions to the Dutch government, because it was not registered with them. Noting this, the regulator mentioned that it may be at risk of overlooking critical financial transactions related to money-laundering, terror financing, or other suspicious activity: "As a result, a large number of unusual transactions may remain out of sight of the investigating authorities."

DNB had previously warned the public that Binance was not licensed to operate in the Netherlands in August 2021.

"Without this registration obligation, it is less easy to monitor whether the risk of criminal money flows is sufficiently counteracted," the regulator said about the heightened risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, and anonymous transactions.