Binance Chief Under Scrutiny by U.S. Justice Department for Possible Sanctions and Money Laundering Violations

The U.S. Justice Department is mulling going after Binance chief Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and the world’s largest crypto exchange for failing to comply with U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering efforts, according to Reuters.

Citing four individuals knowledgeable about the matter, Reuters says a 2018 case hinging on sanctions and money laundering compliance is being evaluated by several Justice Department prosecutors, some of whom believe the evidence against Binance is sufficient to launch criminal charges against “CZ” and other key Binance figures for crimes like “unlicensed money transmission, money laundering conspiracy and criminal sanctions violations."

The legal action would be a severe blow to the crypto exchange, which was founded in 2017 and today functions as the largest crypto exchange in the world, processing approximately $1.6 trillion in October 2022 trades alone.

Binance recently garnered significant public attention after liquidating a large volume of FTX’s native tokens and walking away from a potential FTX buyout. Not long thereafter, FTX collapsed in one of the most dramatic blowouts in the crypto industry, after news emerged that FTX allegedly commingled funds with Bankman-Fried’s sister company Alameda Research, sparking customer panic.

Reuters, however, reports that Binance is pleading with investigators that the crypto industry is already buffeting an extended market downturn and is ill-placed to weather a knockdown of the world’s largest crypto exchange. Company figures may settle with the Justice Department or face indictments, if the case is not dropped.

Nearly a third of Binance users resided in the U.S. in 2017, but the company has never registered with the Treasury Department, which crypto exchanges are required to do under the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act, according to Reuters.

Binance also currently does not have a headquarters, and has sought to wall off its company by establishing a separate and distinct Binance.US office. Recently, Binance hired the former deputy general counsel of the Treasury Department and former IRS officials housed in the department’s Criminal Investigation division.

On Monday, Binance rebutted Reuters reporting, calling it "wrong" and a direct attack on the law enforcement team.

Binance chief "CZ" also made a cryptic reference to Sam Bankman-Fried in a separate tweet, claiming the media was still working for him, referencing the glut of glowing coverage Bankman-Fried received before FTX's collapse.