Binance CEO Tries to Assuage Panicked Customers, Says "Money Flowing Back Already"

He labeled customer withdrawals “very normal market behavior.”

In a turbulent 24-hour period, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, faced $3 billion of crypto outflows, including approximately $1.6 billion of Ethereum withdrawals, according to research firm Nansen.

"Investors are apparently fleeing Binance due to fears stoked by its reserve report published last week, in which some experts claim it did not go into enough detail on aspects including the effectiveness of internal financial controls," Stefan Rust, CEO of Laguna Labs, told me.

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao acknowledged the problem in the early hours of Tuesday, declaring that the company was witnessing “an increase in withdrawals” of the USDC stablecoin:

The Binance chief also alleged, without evidence, that the blitzkrieg of negative headlines related to Binance were being stoked by media in thrall to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX who is facing criminal liability for the collapse of FTX and his role in diverting client funds to sister company Alameda Research.

Binance famously pulled out of a bid to buy out FTX last month, which Bankman-Fried alleges spurred a customer run on deposits that triggered the collapse of the exchange.

On Wednesday, however, CZ said things were returning to normal: “We’re seeing the money flowing back already,” he said on Twitter Spaces. He also labeled customer withdrawals of funds “very normal market behavior.”

On Monday, Binance faced reports that the U.S. Justice Department was weighing the option of filing criminal charges against the Binance CEO for possible sanctions and money laundering violations.

"In cryptocurrency, we have accountability," Rust added. "We don’t have central banks and politicians jumping in to save corrupt companies for their own benefit. CZ is the leader of this movement, and as such, attracts enemies. And so, accusations and fear-mongering should be viewed with the proper level of critical thinking.”

"Binance is an enormous institution that has jurisdictions all over the world. As such it is largely beyond the reach of the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S., despite frequent attempts to sanction it for some alleged misdemeanor or other," Rust said.

Earlier this month, Binance disclosed that it had acquired a money transmitter license in two American jurisdictions: Guam and American Samoa.

By Sabrina Toppa
