Skip to main content
Bill Gates Lambastes Crypto and NFTs, Says They’re Based on ‘Greater Fool Theory’

Bill Gates Lambastes Crypto and NFTs, Says They’re Based on ‘Greater Fool Theory’

The tech billionaire supported traditional investing.

The tech billionaire supported traditional investing.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, one of the world’s richest men, criticized cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens as “100% based on greater fool theory” at a TechCrunch conference earlier this month.

The tech billionaire reiterated his support for traditional investing over the crypto craze, saying that he was “not long or short” on virtual assets, which have plummeted dramatically in price amid a wider crypto downturn. Since November, Bitcoin has plummeted to dramatic new lows, after reaching an all-time high exceeding $68,000 last year.

"I'm used to asset classes, like a farm where they have output, or like a company where they make products," Gates said.

bitcoin-dollar-crypto-lending
News

Bill Gates Lambastes Crypto and NFTs, Says They’re Based on ‘Greater Fool Theory’

By Sabrina Toppa50 seconds ago
Binance-Logo
News

Binance to Provide Technical Expertise for Cambodia's Forthcoming Crypto Regulations

By Sabrina Toppa5 minutes ago
gbtc-bitcoin-exposure-q2
Bitcoin

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin Might Rebound to $28,000 By End of Year

By Sabrina Toppa8 hours ago
AdobeStock_512169322
News

India's Central Bank: Crypto Is Not Currency

By Sabrina Toppa9 hours ago
AdobeStock_483856166_Editorial_Use_Only
Ethereum

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Warns Users of Phishing Attacks After Email Data Breach

By Sabrina Toppa11 hours ago
AdobeStock_512563663_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Ordered to Liquidate in the British Virgin Islands

By Sabrina ToppaJun 29, 2022
AdobeStock_463375173
News

Harmony Offers $1 Million Bounty for Info on Hack and Says Hacker is Using Tornado Cash to Hide Identity

By Sabrina ToppaJun 28, 2022
AdobeStock_191933608
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Miners Are No Longer 'HODLing,' Thanks to High Energy Costs and A Market Downturn

By Sabrina ToppaJun 28, 2022
AdobeStock_327662402_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Crypto.com Removes Dogecoin and Shiba Inu from Rewards Program

By Sabrina ToppaJun 28, 2022