ARK Invest Buys $42.3M of Coinbase Shares, Sells $264M of Tesla Shares

ARK Invest has shown a continued commitment to cryptocurrency and fintech in its innovation ETF, regardless of recent lows in the crypto market.

Ark Invest has purchased an additional 184,199 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth over $42.3 million in its ARKK ETF. ARK also removed over $264 million worth of Tesla (TSLA) across its ARKK, ARKQ and ARKW ETFs.

The company also added 164,151 shares of Square (SQ) worth over $39.8 million and 197,942 shares of Robinhood (HOOD), worth over $8.8 million, in the ARKK ETF. It is unclear if ARK's release of Tesla shares is due to its lacking support for cryptocurrency or otherwise. These purchases have been revealed via a subscription to the company's trade moves.

Coinbase has now become the fourth largest holding in the ARKK ETF with 4,347,300 shares held worth just shy of $1 billion. Square follows closely behind at seventh place in the ETF with 3,266,640 shares worth nearly $800 million. Robinhood has worked its way up the list in the ARKK ETF and has grown to a market value of almost $250 million.

The growing number of shares for Coinbase, Square and Robinhood represents a continued commitment to fintech and cryptocurrency in ARK's innovation ETF. ARK has accumulated more of these shares as the global crypto market has fallen, taking these stock prices with them.

Due to recent fear in the crypto markets with China's ban and other regulatory uncertainty, Coinbase shares have dropped as much as 3.75% in the last five days. Square has experienced even further losses with an almost 7% drop in the last five days.

And Robinhood has dropped 4.16%, likely stemming from the news of communication with Robinhood and its primary market maker Citadel Securities, who has denied involvement in trading restrictions over the Gamestop short squeeze.

ARK seems to have viewed these instances of market turbulence and subsequent price drops as opportunities to accumulate more shares in the crypto and fintech space.