Ariana Grande Courts Crypto Donations for Trans Visibility Campaign

Pop artist Ariana Grande has opened up the option to donate to transgender youth via cryptocurrencies and pledged to match up to $1.5 million in donations. Grande is the creator of the Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund, which is fundraising for LGTBQ nonprofits serving trans youth.

Grande is partnering with PledgeCrypto, which enables crypto donations in over 130 cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether, and converts the proceeds into dollars for nonprofit organizations.

So far, approximately 6,000 donors have contributed to Grande’s Trans Visibility Campaign, generating donations of more than $700,000 for trans youth.

“Over 300 hundred million people around the world hold cryptocurrency today and want more than ever to support the causes they care about,” said James Citron, CEO of Pledge. The service is “seamless for anyone to support the world’s largest network of 2+ million verified charities and for charities everywhere to seamlessly accept cryptocurrencies and further power their mission.”

PledgeCrypto is also working with Taraji P. Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Safe Place for Youth, CoachArt, Streetcode Academy, The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles, Big Brothers and Big Sisters LA, Worthy of Love, and Goodie Nation.

Through the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative, every PledgeCrypto crypto transaction will also participate in carbon offset projects to help reduce the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. Although the industry is hoping for a 100% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030, Bitcoin mining's environmental footprint continues to be highly controversial. According to the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index, the cryptocurrency's energy consumption is roughly equivalent to that of the entire country of Thailand, consuming 204.50 terawatt-hours of electricity each year.