Anthony Scaramucci Injects Cash Into New Crypto Project Run by Former FTX.US President

Brett Harrison, the man helming FTX.US before its disastrous collapse last November, has found a new crypto investor for his upcoming company, a software business focused on algorithmic trades in crypto for public and private markets.

American financier and former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci is injecting an indeterminate amount of cash into Harrison’s new project.

Harrison’s previous association with FTX, however, has caused problems raising capital. On Twitter, he explained how he was repeatedly told that his prior link to Sam Bankman-Fried, the now disgraced crypto mogul and former CEO of FTX, has been cited by many as a reason not to invest in his project: “We know you weren’t involved in what Sam and others did, but we can’t take on the PR risk of associating ourselves with FTX, no matter how capable you are or compelling your idea is,” he was commonly told, according to a tweet.

For his part, Harrison claimed on Twitter that he had no knowledge of “a criminal scheme” at FTX during his 17-month tenure, nor was he seeking a plea deal. “I haven’t been accused of wrongdoing and am not a target in any investigation,” he said.

As for bringing Scaramucci on board for his project, the financier has been a vocal proponent of the crypto industry. Last year, Scaramucci said that crypto was nearly “impossible to extinguish” in the U.S., despite the chunkiness of blockchain networks.

“Just imagine where we could be in five years, where virtually everyone in the Western world will have a smartphone wallet on their smartphone and they'll likely be able to transact with every restaurant in the world,” he said.