Andreesen Horowitz Launches $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund

The partners managing the Andreesen Horowitz crypto group have said they are “radically optimistic about crypto’s potential.”

The venture capital firm created by Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreesen is now launching a new crypto fund with $2.2 billion invested in various sections of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

The company announced the new fund on its website, where it detailed where the fund would be focused and the new team behind it. General partners of the firm, Chris Dixon and Katie Haun, run its cryptocurrency group.

The two said that cryptocurrency is like the early days of the internet and is likely positioned to transform day-to-day lives.

“The size of this fund speaks to the size of the opportunity before us: crypto is not only the future of finance but, as with the internet in the early days, is poised to transform all aspects of our lives,” said the two.

Andreesen Horowitz is known for its early investments in major companies like Lyft, Facebook, Instagram, airbnb and others. Now, this new fund will shift focus entirely towards cryptocurrency.

In the firm's announcement, Dixon and Haun say that investments will center around next-generation payments, modern stores of value like Bitcoin, decentralized finance and web 3.0.

In the description of investments the firm may make with the fund, they mention modern stores of value and say that "Gold has long played the role of a fiat substitute, but Bitcoin is a digital alternative that is gaining acceptance and adoption around the world."

The two general partners said that they believe that new innovation will be powered by cryptocurrency and that they are very optimistic about its future.

“We believe that the next wave of computing innovation will be driven by crypto. We are radically optimistic about crypto’s potential to restore trust and enable new kinds of governance where communities collectively make important decisions about how networks evolve, what behaviors are permitted, and how economic benefits are distributed."