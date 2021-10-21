Crypto Custodian Anchorage Hires Sales Head Away From Celsius

Crypto custodian Anchorage Digital has poached an executive from digital-assets lender Celsius as its incoming global head of sales, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

A representative for Anchorage did not comment on the move. Celsius did not return a request for comment.

The source said New York-based Camilla Churcher is set to start at Anchorage on Nov 1. Churcher held the title of global head of business development at Celsius, where she started in March 2020.

The source, who was granted anonymity because the hire has not yet been made public, described Churcher's hire as a coup for Anchorage, given her levels of experience in both crypto and traditional capital markets.

Before joining Celsius, she worked for crypto firm LGO for about a year. She previously spent time in prime brokerage sales roles for Bank of America and Credit Suisse. Churcher has also spent time at Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

Anchorage earlier this year raised $80 million in a Series C round led by GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore. Blockchain Capital, a16z, Lux and Indico also participated in the round.

Anchorage also was awarded a contract to provide custody solutions for digital-assets seized by the U.S. Marshals service earlier this year.