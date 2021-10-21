    • October 21, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    Crypto Custodian Anchorage Hires Sales Head Away From Celsius
    Publish date:

    Crypto Custodian Anchorage Hires Sales Head Away From Celsius

    The new hire is set to start Nov. 1, according to a source with knowledge of the matter
    Author:

    Crypto custodian Anchorage Digital has poached an executive from digital-assets lender Celsius as its incoming global head of sales, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. 

    A representative for Anchorage did not comment on the move. Celsius did not return a request for comment. 

    The source said New York-based Camilla Churcher is set to start at Anchorage on Nov 1. Churcher held the title of global head of business development at Celsius, where she started in March 2020.

    The source, who was granted anonymity because the hire has not yet been made public, described Churcher's hire as a coup for Anchorage, given her levels of experience in both crypto and traditional capital markets.

    Before joining Celsius, she worked for crypto firm LGO for about a year. She previously spent time in prime brokerage sales roles for Bank of America and Credit Suisse. Churcher has also spent time at Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. 

    Anchorage earlier this year raised $80 million in a Series C round led by GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore. Blockchain Capital, a16z, Lux and Indico also participated in the round. 

    Anchorage also was awarded a contract to provide custody solutions for digital-assets seized by the U.S. Marshals service earlier this year. 

    Crypto custodian Anchorage Digital has poached an executive from digital-assets lender Celsius as its incoming global head of sales, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. 

    Member Exclusive

    Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

    pedro-lastra-Nyvq2juw4_o-unsplash
    News

    Crypto Custodian Anchorage Hires Sales Head Away From Celsius

    just now
    Member Exclusive
    worldcoin orb
    News

    New 'Worldcoin' Crypto That Requires Iris Scan Causes Concerns

    2 hours ago
    Gelato Icon Logo 1024x1024.png
    DeFi

    DeFi Automation Bot Network Gelato: Use Cases, Competitors and What's Next

    4 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    FTX exchange
    News

    FTX Crypto Exchange Hits $25B Valuation

    7 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 2.29.33 PM
    DeFi

    Republic Capital Talks Strategy For Its New Crypto Seed Fund

    Oct 20, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    edgar-chaparro-kB5DnieBLtM-unsplash
    News

    Coinbase Becomes Official Sponsor of the NBA

    Oct 19, 2021
    facebook-does-not-have-bitcoin
    News

    Facebook Launches Pilot to Novi Wallet With Coinbase as Custodian

    Oct 19, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 12.18.58 PM
    DeFi

    Sotheby's Kicks Off NFT Marketplace

    Oct 19, 2021
    jeremy-thomas-E0AHdsENmDg-unsplash
    News

    Galaxy Digital Affiliate Raises $325m For Latest Crypto Venture Fund

    Oct 19, 2021
    Member Exclusive