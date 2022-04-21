Skip to main content
Amid EU Sanctions, Binance Restricts Services to Russian Users

Amid EU Sanctions, Binance Restricts Services to Russian Users

The company says it needs to abide by EU sanctions targeting digital wallets.

The company says it needs to abide by EU sanctions targeting digital wallets.

On Thursday, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, announced that it was restricting services to users in Russia to stay in line with European sanctions.

Russians who hold more than 10,000 Euros ($10,900) worth of cryptocurrency will see their accounts move to withdrawal-only mode, allowing them to still take out their digital assets. The restrictions will apply to all spot, futures, custody wallets, and staked and earned deposits, the company said.

"While these measures are potentially restrictive to normal Russian citizens, Binance must continue to lead the industry in implementing these sanctions," Binance said about the new European sanctions targeting digital assets.

The company said the change would not impact Russians living outside the country or Russian users and businesses with accounts below 10,000 Euros.

Affected Russians with futures or derivatives positions that are still open will have three months to close the positions, with no option to acquire new positions, the company added.

Binance's restrictions comes on the heels of the European Union's latest tranche of sanctions, which sought to close loopholes and prevent Russia from using cryptocurrencies and crypto wallets to evade sanctions.

It also comes as the White House announced $500 million in direct aid to Kiev on Thursday morning, along with $800 million for Ukraine's armed forces and a new prohibition on Russian ships entering U.S. ports. 

Europe's fifth round of sanctions primarily looked to block well-resourced Russians from moving money overseas or through crypto wallets. Among its restrictions are prohibitions on selling transferable securities and bank notes and limiting crypto wallets that can be used for storing cryptocurrencies by Russians looking to hide their wealth and escape sanctions.

AdobeStock_286536391_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Amid EU Sanctions, Binance Restricts Services to Russian Users

By Sabrina Toppa51 seconds ago
AdobeStock_214469964
News

Binance Removes Emoji Resembling Swastika After Twitter Uproar

By Sabrina Toppa2 hours ago
coinbase logo
News

Coinbase Launches Beta Version of NFT Marketplace

By Sabrina Toppa15 hours ago
AdobeStock_408941488
News

3.6 Million Americans Will Use Crypto for Purchases This Year, Report Says

By Sabrina Toppa20 hours ago
AdobeStock_395852507
News

Ireland to Ban Political Donations in Cryptocurrencies

By Sabrina ToppaApr 19, 2022
AdobeStock_299455476
DeFi

Beanstalk Farm Loses More than $180 Million in Fourth Largest DeFi Hack in History

By Sabrina ToppaApr 19, 2022
AdobeStock_234968064
News

US Government: North Korea Is Increasingly Targeting Crypto and Blockchain Sector

By Sabrina ToppaApr 19, 2022
AdobeStock_483360837_Editorial_Use_Only
News

AMC Theatres Allows Payments in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on Mobile App

By Sabrina ToppaApr 18, 2022
AdobeStock_212173896
News

Oregon Congressional Candidate Matt West to Launch 'Crypto Beaver' NFTs

By Sabrina ToppaApr 15, 2022