The American Cancer Society wants a crypto roadmap

The American Cancer Society is nosing its way into crypto.

The non-profit giant, which reported $1.1 billion in assets in 2019, is hiring a product manager to develop a cryptocurrency and NFT strategy, Crypto Investor has learned.

According to a job posting, ACS is looking for someone to develop a roadmap for the non-profit to enter the crypto space. The right candidate will have a tall order — they’re also expected to construct a system for transaction settlements with a smooth user experience for the organization.

Beth Wolf, national director of online revenue at ACS, said the nonprofit is looking forward to entering the crypto space, but is taking a measured approach.

“Obviously these are newer things,” Wolf said in an interview with Crypto Investor. “But it really goes back to our mission. Anything we can do to further our mission, we want to explore.”

ACS would be one of the first and the largest nonprofits in the United States to have a dedicated cryptocurrency position.

The development ought to raise eyebrows among the investment heads of other large nonprofit organizations looking to make a move into crypto. And it might not be an easy hire to make, one institutional crypto trading source points out.

“The challenge is that there’s not enough credible crypto native (professionals) out there, and the industry is so nascent,” the source said. “It’s hard to find somebody from traditional Wall Street or traditional finance that has enough history in crypto.”

Still, that’s not to say the nonprofit world isn’t trying. UNICEF, for example, has its own crypto fund, which it can use to receive, hold or disburse cryptocurrency.