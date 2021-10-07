    • October 7, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
    Search
    Subscribe
    AMC Theatres to Accept Dogecoin for Payment By Year-End

    AMC Theatres to Accept Dogecoin for Payment By Year-End

    The cinema chain is allowing digital gift card purchases using Dogecoin.
    Author:
    Publish date:
    The cinema chain is allowing digital gift card purchases using Dogecoin.

    Dogecoin enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate, this week: AMC Theatres, one of America’s largest theater companies, announced on Wednesday it would accept Dogecoin payments via BitPay Wallet starting this year. AMC will accept payment via digital gift cards capped at $200 a day, which can be used in-person or on AMC’s website or mobile app.

    Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

    Established in 2011, BitPay is already used by major retailers like Amazon, Adidas, American Eagle, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop and Delta Air Lines. On Wednesday, retailer PacSun also announced it would accept Bitcoin transactions via BitPay.

    The move follows a previous September announcement from AMC Theatres saying it would allow customers to buy movie tickets through Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. At the time, Dogecoin enthusiasts expressed disappointment that Dogecoin had not been among the cryptocurrencies selected.

    However, that same month, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron polled Twitter users to ask if the cinema chain should embrace Dogecoin. Nearly 70% of respondents supported the cryptocurrency, saying “Yes, for sure, do it.” Comments ranged from “​​Dogecoin is the voice of the people” to “Accepting #Dogecoin is the obvious decision for AMC!”

    AMC has more than 600 theaters across the nation, and nearly 360 in Europe.

    AMC is not alone in accepting cryptocurrencies for movie tickets and everyday transactions. This spring, the Major Cineplex Group, Thailand and Laos’ largest movie operator, piloted accepting Bitcoin payments for movie tickets. And this July, Burger King Brazil said it would accept Dogecoin for dog treats.

    Dogecoin soared in value this week, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an image of a Shiba Inu puppy, Dogecoin’s mascot.

    Despite its popularity among meme stock investors, Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reported in August that more than 80% of Dogecoin’s supply (roughly $28 billion) is concentrated in the hands of just 535 entities.

    executium-r9dG85a7E_U-unsplash (1)
    News

    AMC Theatres to Accept Dogecoin for Payment By Year-End

    1 minute ago
    bitcoin-exchange-balances
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Blasts Through $52,000 Resistance

    13 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-06-14 at 10.52.46 AM
    DeFi

    Sky Mavis' $152m Raise On Par With Major Game Companies

    14 hours ago
    pacsun_logo
    Bitcoin

    Pacsun To Accept Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    14 hours ago
    US-Bank-Logo
    News

    US Bank To Launch Bitcoin Custody Service

    Oct 5, 2021
    crypto-antimoneylaundering-compliance-regs
    News

    Arca Raises $30m For First Digital-Assets Venture Fund

    Oct 5, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Edward_Snowden_(51367768298)
    Bitcoin

    Edward Snowden: Government Crackdowns Have Made Bitcoin Stronger

    Oct 4, 2021
    Coinbase logo under a magnifying glass.
    News

    Coinbase Discloses Major Hack

    Oct 1, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-01 at 9.40.21 AM
    News

    Blockchain Bank Issuing NFT as Security

    Oct 1, 2021
    Member Exclusive