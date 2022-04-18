Skip to main content
AMC Theatres Allows Payments in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on Mobile App

AMC Theatres Allows Payments in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on Mobile App

The world's largest theater chain first enabled crypto payments last November.

The world's largest theater chain first enabled crypto payments last November.

AMC Theatres, which has increasingly courted cryptocurrencies to appeal to a younger, more crypto-friendly customer base it gained during the 2021 meme stock craze, announced on Friday that it had begun enabling cryptocurrency payments on its mobile app.

According to CEO Adam Aron, the company is using the Bitpay platform to launch mobile payment options in multiple meme cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which have enjoyed substantial popularity among its customers. 

Now, customers can purchase tickets, concessions, and gift cards in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Tickets and merchandise can also still be purchased via traditional and alternative digital routes like a credit card or Apple Pay, Google Pay, or PayPal.

AMC first unveiled online crypto payment options like Bitcoin on November 13. The company saw that 14% of web purchases were made in cryptocurrencies, and now expects to gain an even higher percent on mobile purchases. 

AMC Theatres was catapulted into the limelight in early 2021, when the company became a meme stock and revitalized a foundering business that was on the brink of bankruptcy. The legacy theater chain went and acquired a "$2 billion war chest," according to CNBC, which it plans to deploy for upgrades and leasing new cinemas.

“Of all the meme stocks, AMC seems to be the smartest firm to take advantage and recognize the opportunity there,” Eric Wold, senior analyst at B. Riley Securities, told CNBC this January.

Amid the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the chain also recently introduced an NFT collection on the the WAX blockchain.

AdobeStock_483360837_Editorial_Use_Only
News

AMC Theatres Allows Payments in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on Mobile App

By Sabrina Toppa31 seconds ago
AdobeStock_212173896
News

Oregon Congressional Candidate Matt West to Launch 'Crypto Beaver' NFTs

By Sabrina ToppaApr 15, 2022
AdobeStock_123621867
News

North Korea's Lazarus Group Might Have Been Behind Axie Infinity's $625 Million Crypto Heist

By Sabrina ToppaApr 14, 2022
AdobeStock_295496068_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Gemini Unveils Crypto Credit Card

By Sabrina ToppaApr 14, 2022
AdobeStock_309214079_Editorial_Use_Only
News

Amazon CEO Says Crypto Isn't Coming As a Payment Option Yet

By Sabrina ToppaApr 14, 2022
AdobeStock_438261463
News

Ariana Grande Courts Crypto Donations for Trans Visibility Campaign

By Sabrina ToppaApr 13, 2022
Taj_Mahal,_Agra,_India_edit3
News

Coinbase Halts Crypto Payments in India Days After Launch

By Sabrina ToppaApr 11, 2022
AdobeStock_233039700
News

Miami Mayor Shows Off Bull Statue With Laser Eyes During Bitcoin 2022

By Sabrina ToppaApr 7, 2022
Anthony_Scaramucci_by_Gage_Skidmore
News

Anthony Scaramucci on Crypto: It's 'Almost Impossible to Extinguish' It in the U.S.

By Sabrina ToppaApr 7, 2022