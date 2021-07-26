Amazon To Accept Bitcoin by End of Year, Says Source

An anonymous source says Bitcoin is coming to Amazon and that “Ethereum, Cardano and Bitcoin Cash will be next in line."

An anonymous source has told London's City A.M. news site that Amazon is gearing up to allow payments in Bitcoin by the end of the year.

"This isn’t just going through the motions to set up cryptocurrency payment solutions at some point in the future – this is a full-on, well-discussed, integral part of the future mechanism of how Amazon will work," said the source.

The source added that the instruction has come from Jeff Bezos himself.

“It begins with Bitcoin – this is the key first stage of this crypto project, and the directive is coming from the very top… Jeff Bezos himself.”

The Amazon insider said that the company was looking to add far more than just Bitcoin and that they have been working on this since 2019.

“Ethereum, Cardano and Bitcoin Cash will be next in line before they bring about eight of the most popular cryptocurrencies online. It won’t take long because the plans are already there, and they have been working on them since 2019. This entire project is pretty much ready to roll.”

The source also added that Amazon is looking to develop its own native token after all the big cryptos are integrated.

“When all these crypto ducks are lined up, there’s another twist to push things even further into Amazon’s favor – a native token," explained the source.

"After a year of experiencing cryptocurrency as a way of making payments for goods, it is looking increasingly possible that we’re heading towards tokenization. This then becomes a multi-level infrastructure where you can pay for goods and services or earn tokens in a loyalty scheme."

This news comes just after Amazon published a new job listing for a digital currency and blockchain product lead that would "own the vision and strategy for Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap."

This story is developing.