Amazon Looks To Hire Blockchain Lead

Amazon has posted a position for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on its site, hinting at a potential crypto integration in the future.

The description calls for someone who can "own the vision and strategy for Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap" as well as someone who has a "Deep understanding of the digital / cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies."

The role would be within the Payments Acceptance & Experience team at Amazon and would "develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap."

While this seems to be an important role at the company, it isn't the only one centered around blockchain. A search on Amazon's job board for 'blockchain' turns up 73 results for various blockchain specialist and development roles.

Amazon seems to be building out a business to provide blockchain as a service. The Amazon Web Services site says that it can build centralized ledger databases to "maintain an immutable and cryptographically verifiable record of transactions" or build a "multi-party, fully managed blockchain network that helps eliminate intermediaries."

