TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsBitcoinEthereumDeFi
Search
Amazon Looks To Hire Blockchain Lead

Amazon Looks To Hire Blockchain Lead

Amazon's job board has a number of blockchain-related roles, hinting at the tech's use in the future.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Amazon's job board has a number of blockchain-related roles, hinting at the tech's use in the future.

Amazon has posted a position for a digital currency and blockchain product lead on its site, hinting at a potential crypto integration in the future.

Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor.

The description calls for someone who can "own the vision and strategy for Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap" as well as someone who has a "Deep understanding of the digital / cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies."

The role would be within the Payments Acceptance & Experience team at Amazon and would "develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap."

While this seems to be an important role at the company, it isn't the only one centered around blockchain. A search on Amazon's job board for 'blockchain' turns up 73 results for various blockchain specialist and development roles.

Amazon seems to be building out a business to provide blockchain as a service. The Amazon Web Services site says that it can build centralized ledger databases to "maintain an immutable and cryptographically verifiable record of transactions" or build a "multi-party, fully managed blockchain network that helps eliminate intermediaries."

This story is developing.

christian-wiediger-rymh7EZPqRs-unsplash
News

Amazon Looks To Hire Blockchain Lead

jurg-kradolfer-OpNVttyIDgM-unsplash
Bitcoin

What Big Companies Are Most Likely to Buy Bitcoin Next?

vadim-artyukhin-t1SPqcmAy-0-unsplash
Bitcoin

Public Companies With the Most Bitcoin

JPMorgan-Chase-Logo-2000
News

JPMorgan To Give Its Clients Access to Crypto Funds

BlockFi_Logo_2020_BlockFi-2020-Full-Color-1200x628
News

BlockFi Accused of Selling Securities by Alabama Regulators

gbtc-exposure-q2-promo-size
Bitcoin

Chart: Tracking GBTC Exposure As Q2 Disclosures Trickle In

saturday-night-live-elon-musk
Bitcoin

Elon Musk Confirms That SpaceX Holds Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Likely Accept Bitcoin Again

maple-finance-daniel-kim-head-of-capital-markets
DeFi

The Goal: $2 Billion In Crypto Loans, Says New Maple Finance Exec

executium-9pCV2MB65y8-unsplash
News

Goldman Sachs Survey: Nearly Half of Family Office Clients Are Interested in Crypto