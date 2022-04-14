Skip to main content
Amazon CEO Says Crypto Isn't Coming As a Payment Option Yet

"I do believe over time that you’ll see crypto become bigger,” the CEO said.

On Thursday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy appeared on CNBC to declare that the e-commerce juggernaut was still no closer to offering payment support for cryptocurrencies.

“We’re not probably close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism in our retail business, but I do believe over time that you’ll see crypto become bigger,” said Jassy.

The CEO was more optimistic about one day enabling NFTs on its platforms, which have grown to become a booming industry worth $41 billion. Jassy said it was "possible down the road" that Amazon might sell non-fungible tokens.

Last summer, the company was also searching for a digital currency and blockchain expert for its payments team, fueling speculation that the tech giant was wading into crypto payments.

Jassy, who previously helmed Amazon Web Services, succeeded Jeff Bezos as CEO last July, and was responsible for starting its Amazon Managed Blockchain service.

“We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon," the company said in a statement last summer. 

"We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible.”

In 2017, Jassy — then working as CEO of Amazon Web Services — said that the company was “watching [blockchain] carefully.”

