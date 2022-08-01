Almost 75% of Companies Plan to Offer Crypto Payment Methods Soon

A new Deloitte survey shows that almost three-quarters of merchants have plans to accept crypto or stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged one-to-one with traditional fiat currency or a stable assets like gold — in the next two years. This goes across a variety of industries, ranging from fashion and cosmetics to food and electronics.

Polling 2,000 executives at consumer goods and services retailers nationwide, Deloitte found that almost half of merchants see cryptocurrency adoption as a way to broaden their customer and offer better customer experiences.

"We anticipate that further partnerships with regulated and established institutions in the industry will help deliver the benefits of digital currencies (e.g., convenience and support) and will continue to build the necessary foundation of trust," the report said.

The volatility and price fluctuations of cryptocurrencies, however, means that not everyone has embraced crypto payment methods.