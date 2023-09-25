Former employee says Sam Bankman-Fried’s firm caused a 90% bitcoin price drop with 'fat finger'

“Rather than selling [Bitcoin] at the current market price, they sold it for pennies on the dollar."

A former engineer at Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund co-founded by disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, claims that an 87% crash in Bitcoin’s prices on Binance.US in 2021 was sparked by a “fat finger” and "misplaced decimal point" at Alameda Research.

On October 21, 2021, an unnamed trader at Alameda Research attempted to sell Bitcoin through a manual trade, causing Bitcoin prices on Binance.US to plummet from $65,000 to $8,000 in a single minute before quickly recovering.

“What they missed was the decimal point was off by a few spaces,” said Adi Baradwaj, a former engineer at Alameda Research, who was employed at the company at the time.

Although traders were able to restore it, the damage had been done. “Rather than selling [Bitcoin] at the current market price, they sold it for pennies on the dollar,” Baradwaj explained.

At the time, Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange, put out a statement that the market crash was catalyzed by "institutional traders" suffering from a "bug in their trading algorithm.”

“Alameda's losses on the fat-finger trade were staggering - on the order of tens of millions,” Baradwaj said. “But because it had been an honest mistake, there wasn't much to do except to implement additional sanity checks for manual trades.”

According to Baradwaj, the incident demonstrated that Alameda Research operated on a “break-it, then-fix-it” model, with scant checks on risk-taking and hacks.

In August, Baradwaj announced on social media that his “entire life savings” was “stolen” by his boss, Bankman-Fried.