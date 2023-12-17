New Crypto Rules Could Boost Tesla Value As Bitcoin Price Has Surged

Gains in digital assets held by Elon Musk's electric car company may now be better reflected in earnings via new accounting standards.

On Wednesday, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) laid out new rules changing the way Tesla and other major crypto-holding firms will handle disclosure of crypto assets, effectively requiring them to report the fair value of their digital assets at the end of every reporting period to improve the accuracy of their accounting.

The rule change is expected to enter into effect on December 15, 2024, and marks the first major update on crypto rules by the board in nearly 10 years.

Thanks to the current accounting rules, companies like Elon Musk-owned electric car maker Tesla, which appears to hold bitcoin on its balance sheets, are required to show losses in earnings reports when a cryptocurrency’s price plunges in value, but they are forbidden from logging a profit if the cryptocurrency’s price goes up.

In effect, this means that investors are not getting an accurate or transparent picture of a company’s crypto holdings in quarterly reports. With the new rules, the fair value of crypto holdings will be reported, including the unrealized gains and losses reported by companies. After the bulletin was released, bitcoin’s price moved up to reflect approval of the news.

“With the FASB’s final rules published, U.S. accounting for crypto assets for non-investment companies has finally been rationalized. Companies with crypto on their balance sheets can now hold the assets at fair value,” Tony Tuths, digital asset tax practice leader and principal in alternative investments at KPMG, told TheStreet Crypto.

“Though not effective until 2025, companies can – and will – elect to use this reporting earlier. One more barrier to wider adoption has been removed,” Tuths added.

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy, one of the companies holding the largest amount of bitcoin in the world, stands to profit the most from the rule change. This week, the company’s stock spiked 5% after the news was announced. “This upgrade to accounting standards will facilitate the adoption of [Bitcoin] as a treasury reserve asset by corporations worldwide,” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said.