Crypto project Mixin Network hit with $200 million hack

The DeFi project will reveal more during a livestream on Monday.

On Sunday, the Mixin Network protocol, a decentralized finance project, announced that it faced a hack that drained it of approximately $200 million, the company revealed over the weekend on Twitter, now known as X.

The company, which has one million users and is headquartered in Hong Kong, is working with SlowMist, a blockchain security firm, to learn more about the security breach.

Mixin Network operates like a layer-2 protocol with a centralized database. Among its ambitions are zero-fee transactions that make it cheaper and more scalable to use. A July report showed that it had more than $1.1 billion of assets on its network.

Mixin Network said that hackers targeted its cloud services’ database on September 23, forcing it to temporarily suspend deposit and withdrawal services. It plans to reopen these services after it identifies and addresses the security vulnerabilities.

Transfers have not been impacted by the security breach, the company said.

"In this case, hackers exploited vulnerabilities of a third-party cloud service provider - a pretty "green" mistake that most likely could have been avoided by keeping security certificates up to date," Stefan Rust, CEO of Truflation, told TheStreet Crypto.

“Regarding how to deal with the lost assets, the Mixin team will announce the solution afterward,” the company said, pointing out that it will disclose more details during a livestream on Monday.

According to data from CoinGecko, XIN, the native token of Mixin Network, plummeted nearly 9% over the past 24 hours following news of the $200 million hack. It is now trading at a price of $194.

On social media, many were quick to point out the security vulnerabilities of a company relying on a centralized database:

According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, nearly $4 billion in crypto was stolen last year, the worst year ever recorded for crypto crime.