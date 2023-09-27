World’s largest crypto exchange exiting Russia amid war with Ukraine

Binance is completely cutting ties with its Russia-based business as the country faces international sanctions.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is exiting Russia, following a sale of its Russia-based operation to a newly-established crypto exchange named CommEX. The company was created on Tuesday, a day before the announcement.

Binance will not have a 50-50 shared revenue split with the new company. "Unlike similar deals from international companies in Russia, Binance will have no ongoing revenue split from the sale, nor does it maintain any option to buy back shares in the business," the company said.



According to Binance, the shift was prompted by compliance hurdles. "As we look toward the future, we recognize that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance's compliance strategy," said Binance's Chief Compliance Officer Noah Perlman.

The governments of the U.S. and various European countries sanctioned Russia for the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, weakening the country’s ability to use both traditional fiat currencies and digital currencies like bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins to transact with citizens around the world. Many Russians are now blocked from many traditional crypto exchanges.

“It’s impossible to send money from Russian banks to European ones,” Russian activist Olga Shkolina told Marketplace.

However, Russians have been able to move crypto unimpeded within the jurisdiction of Russia itself, reports have emerged. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice began investigating whether Russians were using Binance to evade U.S. sanctions. The company is thought to have allowed $10 billion in crypto transactions to be processed on its platform from individuals seeking to skirt sanctions and criminals. This summer, Binance said it was severing ties to Russian banks.

Last November, Binance also said it had “interacted” with Iranian “bad actors.”

For example, pro-Russia groups have fundraised $20 million to support the Russian military in the war in Ukraine, according to the blockchain analysis firm Elliptic.

And many small crypto exchanges have been able to continue operation in Russia.

Binance, however, will no longer offer services in Russia, though the company says it may take up to a year to complete the process of withdrawal from the country.

CommEX took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to greet its new customers migrating from Binance. “We're dedicated to meeting your needs, refining our services and delivering a top-tier trading experience,” CommEX said:

