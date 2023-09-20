Stanford University to return more than $5.5 million in donations from FTX

Among the key items for a clawback are a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion registered in their name, and $10 million in cash gifted to the duo.

Stanford University plans to return more than $5.5 million in FTX Group donations it received from the parents of disgraced former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, following a lawsuit this week against Bankman-Fried’s parents Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried.

After the high-profile collapse of FTX this past November, Bankman-Fried was living with his parents until his bail was revoked this August for alleged witness tampering.

The parents of Bankman-Fried are now accused of benefiting from “millions of dollars in fraudulently transferred and misappropriated funds,” according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday against the Stanford faculty members. Among the key items for a clawback are a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion registered in their name, and $10 million in cash gifted to the duo, “despite knowing or blatantly ignoring that the FTX Group was insolvent or on the brink of insolvency,” the lawsuit says.

Bankman-Fried's parents were also instrumental in directing FTX gifts to Stanford University, where they worked.

Now, Stanford University is among the institutions looking to return cash and gift donations belonging to FTX.

“Stanford received gifts from the FTX Foundation and FTX-related companies largely for pandemic-related prevention and research. We have been in discussions with attorneys for the FTX debtors to recover these gifts and we will be returning the funds in their entirety,” a Stanford spokesperson told the crypto news site Blockworks this week.

Previously, Bankman-Fried hinted that his parents had little to do with FTX and were only peripherally involved with the company. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property,” Bankman-Fried told New York Times DealBook columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin last December about the Bahamas luxury property they acquired. “It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.”

However, the lawsuit alleges that Bankman-Fried's father Joseph "hand-selected" who would receive FTX Group's charity and "managed related tax deductions and tax issues" while strategizing about FTX loans that exceeded millions of dollars.

Among the allegations leveled against Joseph Bankman, Stanford University's Ralph M. Parsons Professor of Law and Business, are that the tax professor gifted a former law student of his "a free trip to France." The student also became an outside lawyer for FTX at a later point, as Bankman was one of the key decision-makers selecting accountants and legal counsel for the now collapsed firm.

From the outset, Bankman also called FTX's sister company Alameda Research a “family business,” blurring the lines between the two companies. In December 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged FTX with "undisclosed diversion of FTX customers’ funds to Alameda Research," along with defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.

This week's lawsuit points out that despite Bankman-Fried's claims of parental distance from the company, his father was "deeply enmeshed in... the FTX Group... Bankman was virtually the only grown-up in the room, guiding the FTX Group and other executives, many of whom were recent college graduates in their mid-20s and had never before run a company."

Meanwhile, Barbara Fried labeled herself "Bankman-Fried’s' partner in crime of the noncriminal sort'." The lawsuit alleges she "encouraged" political donations through her political action committee, going so far as "to avoid (if not violate) federal campaign finance disclosure rules by engaging in straw donations or otherwise concealing the FTX Group as the source of the contributions," according to Monday's lawsuit.

Bankman-Fried is currently in detention at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center, and faces a trial in early October, where he will face a potential prison sentence of over 100 years.