Franklin Templeton: Spot Bitcoin ETFs Can Offer ‘More Resilient and Robust’ Returns

Sandy Kaul of Franklin Templeton describes the opportunity Bitcoin presents to investors and the importance of an ETF for expanding reach.

With more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management, Franklin Templeton is one of the largest financial firms now seeking to grant clients exposure to Bitcoin through a proposed spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In a recent conversation with TheStreetCrypto’s Natalie Brunell as part of the “Coin Stories” podcast, Franklin Templeton’s head of digital asset and industry advisory services Sandy Kaul outlined how Bitcoin presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors.

“Bitcoin has been perhaps one of the best-performing asset classes of the past decade, certainly,” Kaul explained. “We believe that having alternative exposures in a portfolio for individuals as well as for institutions provides good diversification. And the better your diversification, the more resilient and robust your risk-adjusted returns will be.”

Perspective: Franklin Templeton is one of more than a dozen applicants seeking approval to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF, which would give traditional investors the chance to receive exposure to underlying Bitcoin without having to purchase or custody the asset directly themselves.

For Kaul, filling that gap is critical.

“What’s exciting about the Bitcoin ETF idea for us is primarily that it’s going to bring together this new opportunity space with a vehicle that people are already very comfortable with,” she explained. “And it takes some of that mystery of, ‘how do I get Bitcoin exposure?’ out of the equation.”

More details: As Franklin Templeton awaits a regulatory decision on its Bitcoin ETF application from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Kaul is optimistic that approval could be imminent.

“It does look like we’re moving closer to having the right regulation in place in the U.S., and that will open up the opportunity,” she said.

Key takeaways: Kaul’s conversation with Brunell did not just signal enthusiasm from one of the world’s largest financial institutions for traditional products built around digital assets. It was clear throughout that Kaul has a deep understanding of Bitcoin’s value proposition, its fundamentals and its potential future.

“The core premise (of Bitcoin) is one of inclusion, the core premise is one of individual freedoms to give people that access, and that has really played out,” Kaul explained. “There’s not going to be this temptation to use it to control behavior and I think that’s very, very appealing to growing portions of the world population. And very important for what it says about the potential to social engineer greater opportunities for people.”

The context: Enthusiasm around forthcoming spot Bitcoin ETFs from some of Wall Street’s biggest players has been driving a near-term bull run, with optimism for 2024 growing.

The content of this article is not meant to constitute financial advice.