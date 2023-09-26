Crypto influencer ‘BitBoy’ arrested, reports say

“I’m angry about all of it - beyond angry,” Armstrong tweeted. “The only thing exceeding the anger is the hurt.”

On Monday evening, prominent crypto influencer “BitBoy” on YouTube was reportedly arrested in Georgia for showing up to the home of his former business partner, crypto investor Carlos Diaz, and reportedly loitering and allegedly committing simple assault.

Armstrong appears to have been released since Monday evening, according to social media posts.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Ben Armstrong declared that he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and faced extortion for his Lamborghini, which he claims is now sitting with his ex-business partner. The car was reportedly bought by the HIT Network that owned BitBoy Crypto. The company took back the car in order to “recoup funds” they claim Armstrong took.

Armstrong, however, claims his “company has been stolen,” referring to the BitBoy Crypto company once hosted by the HIT Network. Last month, Armstrong was kicked off the network.

“BJ Investment Holdings, the parent company of HIT network, took decisive legal action in removing Ben Armstrong from the company,” BitBoy Crypto said in August.

“I’m angry about all of it - beyond angry,” Armstrong tweeted, saying that he finally faced his “bully.”“The only thing exceeding the anger is the hurt.”

Armstrong is also concurrently facing a $1 billion class-action lawsuit for his alleged promotion of FTX.

“FTX could not have arisen to such great heights without the massive impact of these Influencers,” says the lawsuit.

“They will be dealt with, and this isn’t going to turn out for them like they hope,” Armstrong told crypto news site Decrypt in April. “Once again, the Moskowitz Law Firm has shown they will blatantly lie and make up false allegations in attempt of getting attention.”