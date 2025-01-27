Crypto funds record nearly $2 billion in inflows after Trump signs crypto executive order

President Donald Trump’s crypto executive order last week likely played a role in drawing almost $2 billion to crypto investment funds, according to a new CoinShares report.

BlackRock, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, ProShares, and 21Shares collectively reported net inflows totaling $1.9 billion in the past seven days.

The crypto funds, which debuted last year, have seen $4.8 billion in inflows so far this year – a staggering amount as the global crypto market cap pushes to $3.4 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin, however, is currently trading at a price below $100,000, seeing its value impacted by the arrival of a new, low-cost, Chinese AI (artificial intelligence) app known as DeepSeek.

Its popularity in the App Store has intensified fears of market uncertainty and added competitive pressure on U.S.-based AI companies, challenging American dominance in the rapidly expanding sector.

Moreover, as Bitcoin’s price becomes more tied to tech stocks, Bitcoin has seen its value directly impacted by concerns over the performance of tech firms, with shifts in their stock prices now reverberating across the digital asset market and heightening the volatility of assets like Bitcoin.

"The market is already playing the game of “buy the rumor, sell the news,” Ken DiCross, CEO of Wire Network, tells TheStreet Crypto. "Whether Bitcoin benefits from macro trends depends on execution, not headlines. What we do know: real adoption comes from better products, not just better narratives."

"The real question isn’t about regulation or even Bitcoin’s price — it’s about how quickly blockchain can become truly invisible to the user... That’s where the future is headed. This spike in interest with the election, and even the short-lived TikTok ban, are causing a dialogue that will help move us towards the future even quicker. Interest breeds speedy innovation."