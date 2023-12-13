Cathie Wood, ARK Continue to Unload Coinbase Shares With $50 Million Sale

Cathie Wood’s company has been regularly offloading Coinbase shares as prices have surged ahead of a possible spot bitcoin ETF.

In its largest sell-off since this summer, Cathie Wood's Florida-based asset management company ARK Invest sold 335,860 shares of American crypto exchange Coinbase.

The sale of Coinbase shares represented a staggering $49.2 million, with the majority leaving Innovation ETF (ARKK). The bulk of the shares were distributed from three exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Wood’s company has been regularly offloading Coinbase shares as bitcoin prices have surged ahead of the possibility of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving a spot bitcoin ETF, causing Coinbase’s shares to jump accordingly.

In July, ARK Invest sold 480,000 shares of Coinbase, amounting to $50.5 million.

Coinbase still makes up a significant portion of ARK's investment vehicles, constituting over 11% of the ARK Innovation ETF and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, along with more than 13% of the Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). It's highly likely that the company is holding on to some Coinbase shares as bitcoin continues to rally ahead of next year's bitcoin halving and BlackRock and other traditional financial players' applications for a spot bitcoin ETF approval being approved by the SEC. Many anticipate that this will help usher in a wave of mainstream adoption of bitcoin after a brutal crypto winter that saw FTX and Three Arrows Capital collapse.

ARK Invest also offloaded more than 100,00 shares – or roughly $3.6 million of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which gives investors simplified access to the world's largest cryptocurrency. At the moment, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust represents 8.3% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF.