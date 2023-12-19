BlackRock ETF, ‘Torrent of Money’ Raises $1 Million Bitcoin Price Target

A wave of institutional demand for crypto is now giving rise to seven-figure bitcoin price predictions from analysts and industry veterans.

Even as the bitcoin price seems to stagnate around the $42,000 level, expectations of increased institutional allocation shortly after the approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) from applicants like BlackRock, Fidelity and others continues to propel highly-optimistic predictions.

Most notably, Jan3 CEO Samson Mow and other industry veterans believe bitcoin could hit $1 million at some point next year.

Perspective: As in previous price cycles, bitcoin infrastructure and use cases continue to expand even as the asset remains well below its all-time highs in a prolonged bear market known as “crypto winter.”

“Today, bitcoin’s right around $41,000,” reported TheStreetCrypto’s Joe Parys in the video above. “However, there are other factors that play such critical roles that are going to be happening this cycle, including … expanded uses for bitcoin, like the Lightning Network for scalability, and Ordinals for non-fungible tokens and, of course, the ever-popular ‘institutional adoption.’”

Growing interest from financial institutions, marked by more than a dozen applications for spot bitcoin ETF approval now being evaluated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has propelled near-term price surges and a range of bullish predictions for the near future.

More details: A few noted crypto analysts and investors are indicating that the bitcoin price can hit seven figures next year on the heels of spot bitcoin ETF approval.

“Bitcoin will likely reach $1 million in days to weeks following the approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to Jan3 CEO Samson Mow,” Parys reported, pointing to a recent interview with Mow. “He then went on to say, ‘You're hitting a very limited supply of bitcoin on exchanges and availability for purchase with a torrent of money.’”

Mow also referred to a seven-figure bitcoin price prediction from former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan.

Key takeaways: A $1 million bitcoin price would reflect a 2,500% increase from the $40,000 level. That might seem a little overly-optimistic as a target within the next 12 months, especially as bitcoin’s highest price to date was around $69,000, reached in November 2021.

But the fact that so much enthusiasm now surrounds the bitcoin market shows just how far digital assets have come since inception in 2009. There is truly no limit to how high bitcoin can go, given its unprecedented digital nature and the state of U.S. economic fundamentals.

The context: Crypto market analysts emphasize that there is another significant macro factor that is likely to push the bitcoin price up alongside spot ETF approvals: the upcoming reward halving.

“It's programmatically set to have a halving cycle roughly every four years, which cuts the supply of new coins awarded to miners in half,” Parys explained. “The halving sends a supply shock to the market, as seen in the past three cycles.”

