Elon Musk Gives One-Word Answer When Asked What He, Rupert Murdoch Discussed at Super Bowl

He is obviously joking... or is he?

Elon Musk knows how to pump his meme coins.

Musk had curious minds wondering what was going on when he appeared at the Super Bowl in the same luxury suite as News Corp. NWSA and Fox Corp. FOX owner Rupert Murdoch on Sunday.

And with one, one-word tweet, he sent Dogecoin soaring .

That tweet sent the meme token soaring Monday morning, rising as much as 5%. However, by the afternoon session the cryptocurrency was down nearly 1%, possibly as investors figured out that Musk was actually joking.

Musk, who says he was formerly a left-leaning Democrat, turned heads with his choice of companion to watch the big game on Sunday.

Musk Hangs With Murdoch

Having a suite at the Super Bowl is reserved for the super rich with reports of luxury suites going for between $1.5 million and $2 million for the big game.

But even if you can afford that no one wants to watch the game alone, so the Super Bowl also often brings together couples who may seem to some to be strange bedfellows.

But Musk has been leaning heavily into right-wing politics recently, taking up the fighting mantle in the political culture wars that play out everyday on his social media platform, Twitter.

So while it shouldn't be a surprise that he is hanging with the man responsible for bringing Fox News into millions of homes every day, Twitter still reacted incredulously to the sight of the two men conversing.