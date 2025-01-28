PBW Top Speakers Prepare for Crypto’s “Big Leap Forward” in 2025

Cryptocurrency and blockchain leaders anticipate 2025 to be a breakthrough year, marked by mainstream adoption, regulatory clarity, and technological convergence (particularly with AI). Gathered around Paris Blockchain Week coming in July, these experts predict broader institutional participation, more nation-states adopting strategic Bitcoin reserves, and innovations like DeSci, DePin, and RWAs taking the industry to new heights.

As we get settled into 2025, with its new trends, rhythms, leaders, and innovations, it’s only right that we sit down and discuss the biggest industry evolutions with those who are driving them. These industry leaders, experts, and insiders will all converge on Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) in April to discuss the present and future state of digital assets, in all of their fascinating contexts.

Fortunately, we got to them first and probed them about the idea that different technological, political, and social factors are poised to cause cryptocurrency to take a “huge leap forward.”

Managing the Mainstream Transformation

Every year, millions of people sign up for accounts with centralized exchanges, deposit their fiat currency, and exchange it for cryptocurrency. It’s the first action in a potentially long and enthusiastic relationship with digital assets, and it’s in this action (as well as famous marketing campaigns) that Crypto.com has become a household name.

Eric Anziani, the President and CEO of Crypto.com, believes that 2025 is different, and will prove to be a breakthrough year for the public adoption of cryptocurrency. He explains, "We expect cryptocurrency to make strong inroads to becoming a mainstream asset class within the traditional financial ecosystem.” He backs this up with realistic predictions, adding “the potential approval of ETFs for other cryptocurrencies, expected pro-crypto policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, and discussions being had in many countries around establishing bitcoin reserves will encourage industry growth and adoption.”

Anziani also noted that the market's potential is substantial, with global crypto ownership projected to reach 750-900 million users this year.

Technology’s Transformative Power

Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-Founder of eToro, believes that technical converge, whereby prominent technologies find important symbioses, will be the most powerful narrative of 2025. "I'm excited about the power of technology, in particular blockchain and AI, to transform finance for the better," he states, drawing from his experience as an early crypto adopter.

To support technological convergence and unification, the regulatory landscape must evolve positively to both support and encourage high-level innovation, with Assia noting, "When it comes to regulation, crypto has long operated in a gray area. Fortunately, we are now seeing significant leaps forward across the globe." He emphasizes that "by establishing clear guidelines, regulators can foster innovation while safeguarding investors' interests."

Truth be told, the broader transformation that Assia envisions is one that far surpasses just cryptocurrencies and digital assets. He states that "Smart contracts powered by blockchain are poised to revolutionize industries, from finance to real estate. We are approaching a world where traditional financial systems seamlessly transition to blockchain-based platforms, making transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent."

One transformation Assia seems confident will take place this cycle is the emergence of AI as a force for democratization, predicting that "We believe AI will continue to close the gap between institutional and retail investors in the way everyday investors consume information, conduct research, receive advice, and ultimately allocate their assets.” He sees this as a leveling of the playing field, as "just as the internet democratized access to information, AI will enable anyone to analyse and act on that information."

The Evolution of Strategic Finance

Since the moment Trump mentioned the possibility of U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserves, everyone, from speculative traders to global politicians, has been waiting in anticipation.

Anthony Scaramucci, the Former White House Communications Director, and current Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge, offers a visionary perspective. He keenly anticipates Bitcoin's evolution from “a pure store of value, akin to digital gold” to “a monetary base layer."

Leveraging his political experience, Scaramucci adds, “I expect more nation states and corporations to adopt Strategic Bitcoin Reserves, paving the way for broader use as a settlement asset in the global financial system.”

Breaking Down Technological Barriers

The big leap forward in crypto and Web3 will require not just new projects and ideas, but entire new domains, like “DeSci, DePin, and the RWA space” to gain significant mindshare, as well as “strong momentum in newer ecosystems like telegram (TON) and our own Mocaverse (MOCA)”. That’s the position of Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands, who sees 2025 as “another landmark year”.

He justifies his prediction with enthusiastic reasoning, sharing that “Given the background of regulatory optimism in the US, the strong price action of Bitcoin and the broader digital asset markets in Q4 2024, and the resurgence of gaming, NFT’s, and other cultural intellectual properties in Web3, 2025 is looking to be very exciting indeed.

He finishes, stating that “For a firm that invests and builds broadly across the Web3 industry, we’re optimistic for a strong 2025.”

Institutional Anticipation on a Global Scale

Michael Amar, Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week, frames the current status of the cryptocurrency market in dramatic terms, sharing that "As Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 and blockchain adoption accelerates worldwide, the industry stands at a pivotal crossroads. Institutional interest is surging, and regulatory clarity is on the horizon. "

Discussing the upcoming event, Amar continues, “Paris Blockchain Week, the first major blockchain event following the 2025 U.S. inauguration, will bring together global thought leaders to set the agenda for the future of the industry. I expect this year’s event to spark the bold ideas and partnerships needed to shape the industry's next decade.”

Paris Plays Host at Crucial Moment in Industry History

The unification of intense innovation, institutional investment, and regulatory progress suggests that 2025 could genuinely be as pivotal a year for cryptocurrency as these PBW speakers suggest. Will crypto finally make the bold leap from alternative asset to mainstream investment class? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that by converging brilliant minds at events like PBW, collective intelligence prevails and the outcomes are often incredible insights into the direction that the digital asset winds are blowing.